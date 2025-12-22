Pope: Treatment of migrants ‘extremely disrespectful’

By Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY —Insisting that the dignity of all people, including immigrants, must be respected, Pope Leo XIV asked U.S. Catholics and “people of goodwill” to read and listen to the U.S. bishops’ recent pastoral message on the topic.

“When people are living good lives — and many of them (in the United States) for 10, 15, 20 years — to treat them in a way that is extremely disrespectful, to say the least,” is not acceptable, the pope said Nov. 18.

Meeting reporters outside his villa in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo was asked what he thought of the “special pastoral message on immigration” approved overwhelmingly by members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Nov. 12.

“We are disturbed when we see among our people a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling and immigration enforcement,” the bishops said. “We are saddened by the state of contemporary debate and the vilification of immigrants. We are concerned about the conditions in detention centers and the lack of access to pastoral care. We lament that some immigrants in the United States have arbitrarily lost their legal status.”

The bishops also said: “We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people,” and they prayed “for an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement.”

Pope Leo told reporters in Castel Gandolfo that the pastoral message is “a very important statement. I would invite especially all Catholics, but people of goodwill, to listen carefully to what they said.”

“No one has said that the United States should have open borders,” the pope continued. “I think every country has a right to determine who and how and when people enter.”

However, Pope Leo said, in enforcing immigration policy “we have to look for ways of treating people humanely, treating people with the dignity that they have.”

“If people are in the United States illegally, there are ways to treat that,” he said. “There are courts. There’s a system of justice,” but the system has “a lot of problems” that should be addressed.

Pope Leo also was asked about what he does in Castel Gandolfo.

Tuesdays traditionally are the one day a week when popes have no official audiences or public events. When his schedule permits, Pope Leo goes to Castel Gandolfo late Monday afternoon and returns to the Vatican on Tuesday night.

Pope Leo said he uses the day for “a bit of sport, a bit of reading, a bit of work,” specifying that at Castel Gandolfo, he plays tennis and swims in the pool.

Having a break during the week “helps a lot,” Pope Leo said. And it is important to take care of the body as well as the soul.

As he preparesd for his first trip outside Italy as pope — a visit to Turkey and Lebanon from Nov. 27 until Dec. 2 — he also was asked when he thought he would return to Peru where he served as a missionary and as a bishop.

Pope Leo said he likes to travel, but the events of the Jubilee year kept his 2025 calendar full. The challenge for 2026 will be finding a way to schedule the trips he would like to make, including to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico and then a trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, “of course.”