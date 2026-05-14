Ordination and Installation: After a year as a diocesan administrator, Fr. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, assumes role of bishop

Bishop Godfrey Mullen, OSB, wearing his mitre and carrying his crozier for the first time, blesses parishioners who attended his ordination and installation as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Belleville on May 1 at the Cathedral (Tim Vizer photo).

The sun shined brightly on the face of Bishop Godfrey Mullen, OSB, as he made closing remarks at his May 1 ordination and installation as the 10th bishop in the Diocese of Belleville.

It didn’t go unnoticed by a capacity crowd of about 1,500 at the Cathedral of St. Peter. One of those that couldn’t help remarking on the symbolism of the moment was the man whom Bishop Godfrey replaced, Archbishop of Omaha, Neb., Michael McGovern.

“It was one of those time-stopping moments that never ages,” Archbishop McGovern said. “As I was sitting there, the beauty of the light shining through the windows of the Cathedral, into the sanctuary …

“That happened when I was ordained in 2020. I remember Cardinal (Wilton) Gregory and I were exchanging the sign of peace and a photograper had this photo of the sun shining down upon us.”

The 2-hour, 15-minute afternoon service culminated Bishop Godfrey’s one year of service as the diocesan administrator. He became the bishop-elect March 13. The native of Alton, who moved to Salem with his family when he was 9 months old, will lead 127,000 Catholics and 99 parishes in the diocese.

Bishop Godfrey has been rector at the Cathedral since 2022 when he arrived in Belleville from Saint Meinrad, Ind., where he lived as a Benedictine monk.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, celebrated the ordination and installation, and spoke directly to Bishop Godfrey and parishioners during his homily.

“It is a paradox that you are receiving a call to abundance that begins with the smallest of seeds,” Cardinal Cupich said. “And it is a paradox that your bishop must remain steadfast when he meets with the shrugged shoulders of the world.”

Fr. Godfrey, 60, has displayed an optimistic disposition, compassion, sense of humor and a profound ability to interact with parishioners on many levels.

“I am humbled by the presence of cardinals and bishops and abbots who made their way to Belleville, especially Cardinal Cupich,” Bishop Godfrey said at the conclusion of the service. “Thanks to brother priests who walk the path with me courageously. Thanks to the monks of Saint Meinrad and so many women and men religious who have inspired me with their fidelity and good zeal. Thanks to many deacons and lay ministers who assist so faithfully in making the Church a better, more welcoming place. Thanks to the faithful who keep believing, keep serving, keep envisioning a future full of hope.”

Bishop Godfrey also thanked his late parents, Michael and Connie, as well as other family members and friends. And he remembered hearing, at age 11, the question that changed his life: “Have you ever thought of being a priest?”

He continued.

“Thanks be to God for that question I heard when I was 21: ‘Have you ever thought of being a monk?’ And then, when I was 60, Cardinal (Christophe) Pierre simply said — he didn’t ask — ‘The Holy Father has appointed you the next Bishop of Belleville.’ Thanks to Pope Leo XIV for his courage and confidence in choosing me for this beautiful task.”

Cardinal Gregory, 78, who was the seventh bishop of the Diocese of Belleville, has attended countless ordinations and installations during his many years of service and said each is special. That continued to be the case as Bishop Godfrey accepted the reins of leadership.

“Every one is special and important because it’s not just a ceremony; it’s the people that get caught up in the ceremony that come, for example, from many different parts of this diocese, the Benedictine community from Saint Meinrad. This is an opportunity for them to come together and pray with him and for him.

“He is the perfect fit. This was like coming home.”

Bishop John Iffert of the Diocese of Covington, Ky., a former priest in the Diocese of Belleville, attended the service, too.

“It’s a great joy to be back here, back in southern Illinois, back home,” he said. “I think Bishop Mullen is going to be a tremendous bishop for the Diocese of Belleville. I’m really excited about the future of the diocese under his leadership. He’s such a cheerful person; he’s such an approachable person. He’s also a very fine decision-maker. He’s able to make decisions well and quickly. And he’s been here in ministry five years. He’s going to be able to hit the ground running. I think it bodes well for him and for the diocese.”

Archbishop McGovern worked closely with Bishop Godfrey from 2022-25 and believes he has all the qualities to be a strong bishop.

“He held up well and was very peaceful,” he said. “I think having your family there can make it more emotional — thinking of his parents and his sister, who are deceased. That can touch your heart in such a way.

“But there’s the joy of celebrating the Eucharist and the joy of so many people who find hope in the Lord and hope for the future of our diocese here. I’m very grateful, and I pray for Bishop Godfrey, that the Lord blesses him. I ask for people’s prayers for me, being in Omaha now and being a shepherd there. But we really think of being one flock, one shepherd with our Holy Father, Pope Leo. I think it’s a very joyful day, and I think we’re going to live out of the joy of today for a long, long time.”