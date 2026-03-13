Fr. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, becomes bishop-elect

Fr. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, at the March 13 news conference at Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville announcing that he is the bishop designate of the Diocese of Belleville. “I have always been fascinated by the way Christ is present in His wonderful people in southern Illinois,” Bishop-elect Godfrey said (David Wilhelm photo).

By David Wilhelm

Messenger Editor

Very Rev. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, has been named the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Belleville.

Bishop-elect Godfrey was supposed to be introduced by Cardinal Blase Cupich at a 9 a.m. news conference Friday (March 13) at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville. But Cardinal Cupich was unable to fly to the metro-east from Chicago because of 60-mph winds.

Bishop-elect Godfrey, therefore, introduced himself to a gathering of people that already was familiar with him from his years of service. He will be ordained and installed at 1:30 p.m. May 1 at the Cathedral.

“My sincere thanks to our brother from Illinois, the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for his confidence in calling me to shepherd this beautiful flock,” Bishop-elect Godfrey said. “I also thank Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Cardinal Blase Cupich and Archbishop Michael McGovern for their assistance over the past few days in particular. Although some in the diocese have commented that this was their plan, today, I accept this mission in the Church, this service to His people, as God’s plan.”

Bishop-elect Godfrey, 60, replaces McGovern, who was installed as the sixth Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb., on May 7, 2025. Bishop-elect Godfrey began serving as the diocesan administrator two days later, on May 9, and has been in that role since.

Bishop-elect Godfrey was born in Alton, the son of the late Michael and Connie Mullen, and moved to Salem when he was nine months old. He began serving the Diocese of Belleville in 2022 after spending 10 years in the Diocese of Evansville, Ind., including nine as the Rector of St. Benedict Cathedral. He also served as a spiritual director.

He entered the Benedictine monastery of Saint Meinrad Archabbey in 1988 and proclaimed first vows Aug. 6, 1989. He was ordained June 5, 1994.

Since arriving in Belleville, Bishop-elect Godfrey has been the rector of the Cathedral of St. Peter, the director of the Office of Worship, pastor of Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady Queen of Peace parishes, and Moderator of the Curia. For a brief time in 2025, he was the Vicar General.

Bishop-elect Godfrey will lead 127,000 Catholics and 99 parishes.

“As a son of this diocese since I was nine months old, I have always been fascinated by the way Christ is present in His wonderful people in southern Illinois,” Bishop-elect Godfrey said. “With my parents being intimately involved in the work of Saint Theresa of Avila Parish in Salem, I grew up knowing diocesan priests and Precious Blood and Felician Sisters.

“In my high school years, the diocesan youth conference provided a memorable experience of the big and diverse place this diocese is. The past 10 months have taken me to towns in southern Illinois where I’d never been before, and in every place, there have been warm welcomes and exquisitely visible, living faith. You are all my people. All my life, I have loved you.”

Bishop-elect Godfrey, after he is ordained and installed, made it clear that he prefers to be addressed as “Bishop Godfrey” rather than “Bishop Mullen.” The parishioners applauded. Most of them, of course, have been addressing him as “Fr. Godfrey” since he came to Belleville full-time four years ago.

The people also clapped when Bishop-elect Godfrey confirmed that “for the time being,” he will remain rector at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

Bishop-elect Godfrey’s brother, John, sister-in-law Jan and nephew Josh were among the people attending the 37-minute press conference.

“They think they’re here for a Friday morning brunch during Lent,” Bishop-elect Godfrey said.

Serving as the diocesan administrator following the departure of McGovern were “really not been nearly as frightening and trying as I was fearful that they would be,” Bishop-elect Godfrey said.

“When you have a good staff around you that knows how things work, it makes things much, much easier to make happen,” he said. “But also … the people of the Diocese of Belleville are very forgiving and they’re incredibly welcoming. For that, I’ve been incredibly grateful. … It’s been nothing short of overwhelming.”

In addition to McGovern, past bishops in the Diocese of Belleville have been: Edward Braxton (2005-20); Wilton Gregory (1994-2005); James Keleher (1984-93); John Wurm (1981-84); William Cosgrove (1976-81); Albert Zuroweste (1948-76); Henry Althoff (1914-47); and John Janssen (1888-1913).

Cardinal Gregory, who retired as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., in January 2025, will return to the Cathedral of St. Peter on March 31 to officiate at the annual Chrism Mass.