Fr. Gene Neff dies at age 81

Father Eugene “Gene” Neff, who had been the director of Ministry to Sick and Aged since 1974, died on Friday, Feb. 20, in his residence at Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon.

Fr. Neff was 81. He was a priest in the Diocese of Belleville for 53 years before retiring in 2019.

On July 12, 2024, Fr. Neff celebrated 50 years as director of Ministry to Sick and Aged. He was appointed to the position by former Bishop Albert Zuroweste.

In response to Bishop Zuroweste’s 1974 letter appointing him to “a Special Ministry for the Sick and Aged in the Belleville area,” Fr. Gene responded: “Thanks for the confidence you have shown in me by allowing me to work in this special ministry.”

Fr. Neff had experienced health issues in recent years. In a June 2024 interview, he recalled being younger and being able to move about more freely as he helped people who were fighting situations related to advancing age.

“When I first started, I was young and spry,” Fr. Neff said. “I never dreamed (I would get old), but now I’m walking in their shoes. I have a better understanding of their frustration.”

Fr. Neff was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Belleville, the son of Eugene and Dorothy Neff. After eighth grade, he entered the seminary in Belleville. He was ordained a priest on June 5, 1971, by Bishop Zuroweste at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

While he spent almost his entire life as a priest in compassionate service of the sick and aged, Fr. Neff was also a beloved pastor in various assignments:

1959-1971

Seminary Formation: St. Henry Seminary, Belleville; St. John Seminary, Little Rock, Ark.; Catholic Seminary of Indianapolis.

1971-1974

Associate Pastor at St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish, Belleville.

1974-2026

Diocesan Minister to the Sick and Aged.

1982-1994

Pastor at St. Luke Parish, Belleville.

1994-1995

Sabbatical at Boston College in Massachusetts.

1995-1996

Pastor at St. John the Baptist Parish, Red Bud.

1996-2026

Full-time Diocesan Ministry to the Sick and Aged.

1996-2003

Sacramental Ministry at St. Joseph Parish, Lebanon.

2003-2019

Pastor at St. George Parish, New Baden.

2022

Temporary Administrator at St. George Parish, New Baden.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home in Belleville.

Another visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville. A funeral Mass will be held immediately following the visitation. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery in Belleville.

For more on Fr. Neff’s life and legacy, see the March 12 issue of The Messenger.