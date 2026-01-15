Top stories of 2025

Fr. Levi James (right) with former Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis Mark Rivituso during the promise of obedience June 7 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville.

By David Wilhelm

Messenger Editor

There was no shortage of important stories for Catholics in 2025, both locally and on the worldwide stage.

The year was highlighted by the departure of Diocese of Belleville Bishop Michael McGovern, the death of Pope Francis, the election of Pope Leo XIV, the ordination of a priest and the passing of a longtime local icon.

In no particular order, here are the most significant happenings of the year. The Messenger looks forward to serving you again in 2026.

Bishop McGovern departs

Bishop Michael McGovern, who had served the diocese since 2020, on March 23 was appointed by Pope Francis as the new archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb. He was installed May 7 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, replacing George Lucas, who retired after reaching age 75.

“There’s a beautiful cathedral,” McGovern said of St. Cecilia. “There’s a stong music program and it’s an active parish. I’m looking forward to getting to know everybody around the diocese, but especially at the cathedral.”

The Diocese of Belleville is concluding its search for a new bishop; Most Rev. Godfrey Mullen, longtime rector at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, has been serving as administrator since McGovern’s departure.

Pope Francis dies

Less than one month after McGovern was installed as the archbishop in Omaha, Pope Francis died Easter Monday, April 21, at age 88. Pope Francis, who had been the Holy Father since March 2013, made his last public appearance on Easter. He suffered from bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia in the final two months of his life.

Illinois native becomes pope

Cardinal Robert Prevost, of Chicago, was elected the 267th pope May 8 and took the name Pope Leo XIV. The 69-year-old became the first North American to be elected pope. It came just 17 days after the death of Pope Francis.

Hubbard dies

Joe Hubbard, who founded Catholic Urban Programs (CUP) in 1973, died Sept. 10 at age 82. Hubbard spent a lifetime helping the underprivileged in the Diocese of Belleville, whether it be with a meal, arranging shelter or visiting the sick and dying in hospitals. He began his life of service at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in 1961 when he was 18.

“The man walked the talk,” said Fr. Gene Neff, Hubbard’s friend since 1969, also noting that Hubbard never did anything for notoriety. “He didn’t get into this for people to make him famous or anything like that. He got into it to help them, to give them food to eat, a place to sleep. He was phenomenal. He lived the Christian message.”

Assisted Suicide Bill

In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, the Illinois State Senate passed a bill that would legalize assisted suicide.

Senate Bill 1950 passed 30-27, with two abstentions. Gov. J.B. Pritzker received the bill Nov. 25 and signed it into law Dec. 12. It goes into effect in September.

Illinois becomes the first state in the Midwest to allow medically assisted death.

Under the law, patients will be permitted to obtain a prescription for medication that would enable them to end their lives. People will be ruled eligible for medical assistance in dying if they have been diagnosed with a terminal illness and are expected to survive just six or fewer months.

The Catholic Conference of Illinois on Dec. 10 wrote a letter to Pritzker, asking him to veto the bill. The letter was signed by Fr. Godfrey Mullen of the Diocese of Belleville, along with: Blaise Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago; Ronald A. Hicks, Bishop of Joliet; Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of Springfield; Louis Tylka, Bishop of Peoria; and David J. Malloy, Bishop of Rockford.

James enters priesthood

Mount Carmel native Levi James, 28, was ordained a priest June 7 before a capacity crowd at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville.

The principal celebrant and homilist was Most Rev. Mark Rivituso, who at the time was the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Auxiliary Bishop Rivituso stepped in for Bishop McGovern, who had begun his assignment as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb.

“I came in with a lot of peace, a lot of confidence,” Fr. Levi said. “I realized, ‘This is going to be a very enjoyable Mass,’ and by the end of it, I was going to be what God has asked me to become. I’m very excited.”

Fr. Levi, who had been a transitional deacon, was assigned to Olney, Lawrenceville, Wendelin and Stringtown.

Mater Dei cheerleader

Maci McCabe, a senior cheerleader at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese, suffered life-threatening injuries Feb. 11 when her car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Sugar Creek Ambulance.

The accident happened on old Illinois 50, in front of Central High School in Breese. McCabe sustained 30 broken bones and injuries throughout her body. She required six major surgeries.

McCabe survived the close call. In May, she was able to attend prom and walk across the stage to accept her diploma at graduation.

She continued her recovery throughout the summer and resumed cheerleading at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., where she is a freshman majoring in biochemistry.

“I feel whole,” McCabe said in November, adding that some things, however, don’t come as easily. “(But) I’m doing everything a normal teenager would. I’m very thankful for that.”

Leib resigns

Greg Leib, the Althoff Catholic High School boys basketball coach for 27 years, resigned in April after the Crusaders placed second in the Class 2A state tournament. Leib led Althoff to a Class 3A state title in 2016.

“I feel good about my decision,” Leib said. “I felt this was a good time (to leave). The program is in a great spot.”

Former Althoff player Doug McMorris replaced Leib.

Bishop Schlarman dies

Former Diocese of Belleville Auxiliary Bishop Stanley Schlarman died at age 91 on April 28. A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 2 at the Cathedral of St. Peter. He was also the former bishop of Dodge City, Kan.

Bishop Schlarman was ordained July 13, 1958, in Rome. Pope John Paul II appointed him auxiliary bishop in Belleville on March 13. He held the position until 1983 when was appointed bishop in Dodge City, where he served until 1998.

Dedication ceremony

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Red Bud was dedicated and blessed May 13 by Fr. Michael Caruso, SJ, superintendent of schools in the Diocese of Belleville, and Msgr. Dennis Schaefer.

An electrical fire on May 4, 2024, combined with smoke damage, led to a majority of the school being gutted and renovated. Students took to trailers while the repairs were made.

“This is a happy day for your parish, your school and Red Bud,” Fr. Caruso said.