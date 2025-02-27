Welcome to ‘Hubbard’s Haven:’ St. Vincent de Paul receives generous donation, renames its soup kitchen to honor man who has assisted the poor, homeless and hungry since 1973

Former metro-east resident and Blue Angels pilot John Foley (right), now a motivational speaker, enjoys a light moment with Joe Hubbard on Jan. 30 after Foley chose “Hubbard’s Haven” as the new name for the soup kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul in East St. Louis. Foley and his wife, Carol, also announced they will donate $10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul in each of the next 10 years (David Wilhelm photo).

John Foley had arrived on the scene only minutes earlier.

The next thing the former metro-east resident knew, he was casting the deciding vote for the new name of the soup kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul in East St. Louis.

It was already determined that the kitchen would bear the name of Joe Hubbard, who founded Catholic Urban Programs in 1973, spearheading the charge to assist the poor in East St. Louis.

Foley didn’t need long to consider the list presented to him. He quickly took a liking to “Hubbard’s Haven.”

“It’s so close to ‘heaven,’” Foley said as he stood near Hubbard, 82.

Everyone agreed. Many applauded.

Foley, who grew up just a few blocks from St. Vincent de Paul, had other reasons for being in attendance Jan. 30.

The successful motivational speaker anounced that he and his wife, Carol, had decided to make a $10,000 donation to St. Vincent de Paul — in each of the next 10 years, for a total of $100,000.

The funds will not only aid the newly named kitchen, but also the Crisis Center and the Outreach Center at St. Vincent de Paul.

“It’s because of Joe and the heart that’s in him,” said Foley, whose home is in Idaho. “When you see him care about so many people — and care selflessly — it allows me and my wife to step up.”

Foley is a former United States Navy pilot who later became lead pilot for the Blue Angels flight team. Since 2015, he has been one of the most in-demand motivational speakers in the country. He and his wife created their own foundation: Glad To Be Here.

According to the foundation’s website, gladtobeherefoundation.org, Foley gives 10% of his net proceeds from motivational speeches to “charities around the globe.” The Foleys have donated more than $2.7 million to 479 charities in 57 countries.

Foley also has authored a book, entitled “Fearless Success” and maintains a personal website: johnfoleyinc.com.

“My family used to live right here on 15th Street,” Foley said. “I remember being here as a little boy back in the ’60s, seeing Joe care so much for everybody. That’s the real reason (for this).

“If you think about how to make a difference in somebody’s life, I think (giving) money is the easy thing. The hard part is the people who show up every day with their time and their commitment. I feel blessed that we have the fortune to share something.”

Foley was able to conveniently visit the metro-east and make his donation to St. Vincent de Paul because he had a scheduled speaking engagement Jan. 29 in Springfield, Ill.

“I spoke to all the utilities about safety,” Foley said. “I like to share the Blue Angel idea of ‘Glad To Be Here,’ which means just be grateful for every moment. But let’s also be excellent at what we do.

“This shelter, now that we call it ‘Hubbard’s Haven,’ really shows that right now. Look at the caring, the warmth, the (food) preparation and the safety it provides people.”

Hubbard expressed gratitude for Foley’s donation and was honored to have the kitchen, formerly Cosgrove’s Kitchen, bear his name. Hubbard said St. Vincent de Paul operates on an annual budget of $1.8 million. There always are people who need the services that St. Vincent de Paul provide, particularly in the wintertime.

“Joe is the inspiration for me,” Foley said. “‘I think ‘compassion’ is a big word. For me, that’s empathy with action, and that’s why this is so special. We not only have a heart for everyone, but people take action to make it a better place. I always feel you get more when you give. I’ve seen that in life. The more you give, the more you get. This is the greatest blessing on us.”