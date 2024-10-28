Blessing of the Harvest – Sun breaks through clouds as Bishop McGovern begins ceremony

Bishop Michael McGovern talks with attendees at the Blessing of the Harvest on Sept. 24 at Four Beck Dairy (David Wilhelm photo).

Clouds yielded to sunshine just in time for the start of the annual Blessing of the Harvest, held Sept. 24 at Four Beck Dairy in Bartelso.

Rain from the previous couple of days created soggy, slippery conditions on the grass, prompting the Becker family to move much of the event inside a nearby shed.

But Bishop Michael McGovern was able to make his procession on the property, blessing the machinery and tools, livestock, seed and fruit and vegetables.

“It worked out perfectly,” said Debbie Becker, who helps runs the farm. “We made adjustments with the weather, moving it into the building. When I walked out after the luncheon with the priests and the bishop, and saw all the people, my heart was full. It’s a perfect day.”

About 100 people attended the blessing. Bishop McGovern presented a plaque to the Becker family for serving as host.

Four members of the Becker family own the farm, which accounts for its name. Two generations of Beckers currently oversee the business.

Brothers Stan and Gerald “Jerry” Becker began the operation. Jerry died last Feb. 25, which left Stan and Debbie Becker, their son, Daniel, and Jerry’s son, Brad, along with his wife, Dawn, to run the farm.

Debbie Becker said the decision to move the blessing into the shed, or outbuilding, was made late Sept. 23.

“There was a lot of moisture in the yard and we knew there would be some elderly people (attending),” she said. “We were afraid of them sliding on the grass.”

During the beginning and the ending of the blessing, the bishop and several priests stood on a wagon-like platform. Chairs were set up in front of the wagon, with all being occupied. Other people filtered in behind those in chairs.

After the blessing, people enjoyed snacks and fellowship before departing.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had,” Becker said. “I really enjoy doing this. As I told everybody else (in the family), ‘Let me do it. Let me do what I want to do and I’ll tell you how you can help me.’ The whole family jumped right in when I told them I wanted to do this.”

Deacon Mark Kabat, Director of Rural Life Ministry for the diocese, assisted Bishop McGovern with the event, as did Fr. Marvin Volk, Fr. Dan Friedman, Fr. Godfrey Mullin, Fr. Tom Lugge, Fr. George Mauck and Fr. Jim Buerster.

Becker said she wouldn’t mind hosting the event again at some point in the future, but said, laughing: “Don’t say that too loud.”

“They spread it around so much throughout the diocese that I don’t think it will be back in this area for a while,” Becker said. “It’s been in Belleville, New Baden, Pinckneyville, so it’s (moved) around quite a bit.”

During the luncheon, Becker said she overcame nervousness that can sometimes come with the responsibility of hosting a large event. But she said Bishop McGovern “made everybody so comfortable.”

“It was like sitting down with grandparents,” she said. “Everybody was so good in there for lunch.”