Celebrate Bishop-elect Godfrey Mullen in The Messenger

To celebrate the Ordination and Installation of the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Belleville, special issues of The Messenger will be published April 23 and May 7.

The Ordination and Installation of Bishop-elect Godfrey Mullen is May 1. Ads in the April 23 issue of The Messenger should refer to him as Bishop-elect Godfrey Mullen. Ads in the May 7 issue should use Bishop Godfrey Mullen. Note: If not using his full name, use Bishop Godfrey (his preference).

Ad sizes and rates are:

Full page (10”w x 11”h) ~ $995.38

Half page (10”w x 5.35”h) ~ $452.28

Quarter page (4.9”w x 5.35”h) ~ $226.06

Eighth page (4.9”w x 2.5”h) ~ $113.03

Ads for the April 23 issue are due by April 6. Ads for the May 7 issue are due by April 20.

All ads are in color. Assistance in creating an ad is available.

To reserve ad space, submit your artwork or for more information, email advertising@bellevillemessenger.org.