100 candles – The Academy of Notre Dame holds centennial celebration at St. Augustine of Canterbury

Biological sisters (from left) Maxine Karcher Ferris (Class of 1962), Shirley Karcher (Sister Nicolette, Class of 1961) and Dolores Karcher Elliff (Class of 1959) graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Belleville. They attended the centennial celebration Aug. 18 at St. Augustine of Canterbury and shared their memories of the academy with The Messenger (Dale Allen photo).

It’s been 100 years since the Academy of Notre Dame opened at 6401 W. Main St. in Belleville.

And while much time has passed since the school was razed in 1972 because of issues with mine subsidence, memories remain vivid for the ladies who attended and graduated from the academy.

About 370 of them gathered at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville on Aug. 18 for a centennial celebration that included Mass celebrated by Msgr. Bill McGhee. Msgr. John Myler and Fr. Leo Hayes.

Later, attendeees raised their voices to sing two versions of the school song, which was followed by a catered meal and fellowship, where many of those poignant memories were recounted. The evening ended with a nostalgic video that documented the history of of the school, which has now been gone longer than it existed.

“To this day, memories of the time spent at the Academy of Notre Dame are cherished in my heart,” said Maxine Karcher Ferris, Class of 1962. “It was a big transition from the small class at St. Stephen’s in Caseyville to this large group of unfamiliar Belleville girls, but it didn’t take long to make friends.

“With a wide range of studies, sports, clubs and activities, I’m sorry that I didn’t take advantage of more. To me, the nuns dressed in full habits brought a sense of reverence, and I liked the distinction of wearing the NDA uniform and what it stood for. (I’m) thankful for the skills and talents I learned at NDA to be successful in the working world and domestic life.”

Mary Ann Steckler Hagenow, a 1969 graduate, said her four years at the Academy of Notre Dame were “special” and blessed her with “wonderful musical opportunities” that she cherishes to this day.

“Sister Mary Ann recruited me as a freshman to learn to play the bass violin in the school band,” said Steckler Hagenow. “As a sophomore, I was asked to play the organ and string bass for two songs on the Carols of Christmas album that we recorded in the chapel choir loft. In my junior and senior years, I was privileged to be the piano accompanist for the school sextet performances and for the school musicals.

“Each of these experiences provided lasting treasured memories and friendships for which I have always been very grateful.”

Steckler Hagenow’s younger sister, 1970 graduate Jan Steckler Saunders, said the overall balance of the academic experience is what made the Academy of Notre Dame so special and dynamic for her and likely many of her classmates.

“Attending the Academy of Notre Dame in Belleville was one of the most influential experiences of my teenage years,” Steckler Saunders said. “The School Sisters of Notre Dame and lay faculty allowed us freedom to grow into confident young women while simultaneously providing rigorous academic studies, daily opportunities to strengthen our Catholic faith and varied extracurricular activities rich in tradition. I’m forever grateful for the memories and bonds I share with my fellow (academy) classmates.”

Shirley Karcher (Sister Nicolette, SSND), Class of 1961, has many vivid memories of her formative years at the Academy of Notre Dame.

“I recall as a Student Council member wearing our beanies standing on the stair landings during the change of classes saying, ‘Quiet girls, please,’ since we were to keep silence and in single file,” Sister Nicolette said. “Another memory was our Senior Trip to Washington D.C. and New York City. Our train left from Union Station (in St. Louis) with an overnight having to sleep in our seats with curlers in our hair. We must have been a sight.”

Unlike her older sisters, Kathy Steckler didn’t get the opportunity to graduate. She was a junior when the school closed in 1972. Regardless, it was one of the most enjoyable times of her life.

“So many good memories,” she said. “Being in the orchestra for the school musicals, dressing up in a toga for the Latin Club party, the paper drive, meeting up with friends in the cafeteria every morning before homeroom, wonderful teachers, wonderful classmates. It was a great school. Thanks mom and dad!”

Dolores Karcher Elliff, the oldest of the Karcher girls and a 1959 graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame, still considers attending the school being one of the highlights of her life. It was a short period of time, relatively speaking, but the lessons learned and the experiences she enjoyed with others have carried her through her adult years.

“My four years at Notre Dame Academy were a joy and a blessing,” Karcher Elliff said. “I have fond memories of my time there, and I am forever thankful that my parents chose NDA to help form my adult life.”