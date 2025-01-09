Head of the Class: Diocesan teachers’ excellence recognized with Emerson Awards

Diocese of Belleville educators Peggy Butler (above) of Blessed Sacrament Grade School in Belleville and David Schauer of Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo recently received Excellence in Teaching Awards from Emerson Electric. More than 100 teachers in the St. Louis metropolitan area, from the kindergarten through college levels, were honored with the annual awards, which were first presented in 1989. Winners from Illinois were from the counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Jersey (Submitted photo).

Two teachers from the Diocese of Belleville have been honored for their proficiency in the classroom.

Peggy Butler of Blessed Sacrament Grade School in Belleville and David Schauer of Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo recently received Excellence in Teaching Awards from St. Louis-based company Emerson Electric.

More than 100 teachers from southwestern Illinois and St. Louis were recognized. Winners were first nominated by administrators at their respective schools based on their dedication to students and the school community.

The awards are in their 35th year, which coincides with the start of Butler’s career at Holy Rosary in Fairmont City in 1989. The Collinsville native has taught at Blessed Sacrament for the past 18 years.

“It’s just fun to come to school every day and be with the kids,” Butler said. “They impact (my life). I learn a lot from them as well. I feel like we cross paths for a reason.

“I probably have more fun now than ever because my kids have grown and moved out. I have lots of time and patience for these kids, and I love (teaching) math. They all know that. I do this, and I’m a swim coach in the summer. I would do these jobs whether they were paying me or not.”

Blessed Sacrament Principal Claire Hatch nominated Butler and said she was a deserving recipient.

“She has gone above and beyond in preparing our students for confirmation and also for high school,” Hatch said. “Her students are inspired by her and have learned how important it is to always serve others first.”

Hatch said Butler has made profound contributions teaching math.

“She has prepared our students academically, especially in mathematics,” Hatch said. “She spends all of her free periods tutoring students in math so they fully understand the material. She is an extremely dedicated teacher. Our students’ math scores are always high, much because of her teaching skills.”

Schauer was nominated by Gibault Principal Sarah Lanham, who also is the Diocese of Belleville’s associate director of education,

“It’s nice to be recognized, but this award is reflective of all the hard work each member of the Gibault faculty does,” Schauer said. “We all take on multiple roles, and we pour our hearts and talents into making Gibault special. I’m proud to add this to my resumé, but I’m even more proud to be part of a truly gifted school that allows me to be the best teacher that I can be.”

Schauer is an English teacher, but has contributed to Gibault in so many other ways, too. Through the years, Schauer has introduced an emergency medical responders class, helped secure grants that benefit students and become a certified mental health first aid instructor.

“Beyond his accolades and accomplishments, Mr. Schauer’s impact lies in the relationships he builds with his students,” Lanham said. “He listens to them, values their perspectives and creates a space where they feel seen, heard and supported. It is in these small but significant moments that great teachers make the greatest difference.

“Mr. Schauer exemplifies what it means to go beyond the classroom to prepare students not just for academic success, but for life itself.”