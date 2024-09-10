Heralded Mater Dei athlete stands tall in two sports, eyes more state titles

Alyssa Koerkenmeier is in her senior year at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese. Above, the highly recruited athlete holds state-championship trophies she helped the Knights win in basketball, when she was a sophomore, and in volleyball, when she was a junior. Both came in 2023. The 6-foot-6 Koerkenmeier will soon decide where, and what, she will play in college (David Wilhelm photo).

It’s impossible not to notice Alyssa Koerkenmeier. After all, the Mater Dei Catholic High School senior stands 6-foot-6.

It’s also impossible to ignore her athletic accomplishments. Koerkenmeier has powered the Knights to Class 2A state championships in basketball and volleyball.

The basketball title came in Koerkenmeier’s sophomore season in 2023; the volleyball championship came a few months later, in her junior season, also in 2023.

“I don’t think anything will ever beat winning state in basketball because it had never been done in program history,” said Koerkenmeier, who had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in the title-clinching victory over Byron at CEFCU Arena in Normal. “It was really exciting. We had a ton of fans there and it was so phenomenal. It was crazy.”

State championships in volleyball, meanwhile, have been frequent occurrences at Mater Dei. The Knights own eight titles in the sport under former coaches Fred Rakers (six) and his son, Chad (two). Chad Rakers resigned at the end of last season and was replaced by Mater Dei graduate Cortney Walker.

Koerkenmeier hopes to add more hardware to the Knights’ trophy case in her final go-around at Mater Dei. Volleyball season begins Aug. 30, followed by a quick transition to basketball.

“Nothing compares to Mater Dei volleyball,” Koerkenmeier said. “It’s such a short season and it’s hard to take in every moment. We’ve got game, practice, game. It flies by. I want to be a leader and make this season one to remember. Since we won state last year, there’s going to be a lot of pressure to do it again. All the girls love Cortney. She’s a great coach and we’re excited for the year.”

After Mater Dei, it’s off to college for Koerkenmeier. She is leaning toward playing basketball exclusively, although she hasn’t closed the door on volleyball.

Koerkenmeier, 17, had an offer to play basketball at Tennessee, but Kellie Harper was fired as coach and replaced by Kim Caldwell. That has left St. Louis University and Murray State as Koerkenmeier’s primary interests.

“I’ve always loved basketball,” Koerkenmeier said. “But Mater Dei volleyball has been so much fun. Between the two, I didn’t know what I wanted to do in college. But I think that moment (the state title in basketball) made me feel like, ‘OK, I can really do well with this.’ I was playing on a college floor in a college arena, so I was like, ‘I can see me doing this at the next level.’”

Koerkenmeier, the daughter of Dan and Cheryl, began being recruited in basketball when she was in eighth grade. She said she grew 7 inches between fourth and six grades, to an estimated 5-10.

“I remember going to the doctor and they were like, ‘She might be 6-1,’” Koerkenmeier said. “I’ve definitely exceeded that.”

The first school Koerkenmeier heard from regarding basketball was the University of Illinois. In volleyball, the process began in June 2023, since recruiting rules are different in that sport.

Koerkenmeier has met Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso, former college basketball stars now in their rookie seasons in the WNBA. Cardoso’s South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA title game last spring.

Koerkenmeier said she was “neck-and-neck” with the 6-7 Cardoso when their paths crossed in Chicago as Koerkenmeier was playing in a club tournament.

“That was really cool,” Koerkenmeier said.

Koerkenmeier, from St. Rose, enjoys living in a small community and isn’t ready to detach from that environment. Perhaps that’s why St. Louis University and Murray State, located in Murray, Ky., are attractive landing places to continue her academic and athletic evolution.

Southern Indiana, Illinois-Chicago and Bradley also are on Koerkenmeier’s radar for basketball.

“I don’t have to feel pressure,” Koerkenmeier said. “I don’t have to go to a huge school. My parents want me to make a decision that’s right for me. And no one is pressuring me to do one sport or to go to this school” instead of another.