Real Time with Bishop McGovern

Join with Diocese of Belleville’s Bishop Michael McGovern to navigate through topics of Faith, Catholicism, Current Events, and more all on The Real Time with Bishop McGovern Podcast. This podcast is for everyone, whether you’re new to your faith, reconnecting to your faith, or finding a new way to maintain your faith. Experience words of guidance, prayer, and scripture throughout each episode. Subscribe to know when each new episode is released. Stay connected to our host, Bishop McGovern, by following him on Instagram (@bishopmichaelmcgovern), Facebook and Youtube (Bishop Michael McGovern)