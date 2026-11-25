Andrea McNeill of St. Paul in Johnston City meets the pope (Provided).

By David Wilhelm

Messenger Editor

Fr. Brian Barker’s 51-year friendship with Pope Leo provided a rare opportunity for parishioners from the Diocese of Belleville.

About 25 people, most of them from St. Joseph in Marion — Fr. Barker’s former parish — participated in a pilgrimage to Italy from Oct. 19-29. They were joined by a group about the same size, led by Fr. Ray Flores of St. Jude in New Lenox, part of the Diocese of Joliet.

The highlight of the trip was a private audience with Pope Leo in an apostolic hall at the Vatican. Pope Leo met each person and had his picture taken with all of them.

“They all got to get close to him,” said Fr. Barker, currently serving at Immaculate Conception in Columbia. “The pope was very gracious, very generous. He took the time to meet with all 48 of us. He gave each person a Rosary that he blessed with a nice Vatican case.”

One of the people who met the pope was Karen Saffelder, a lifelong parishioner at St. Joseph. Her sister, Karla Cox, joined her.

“Meeting Pope Leo was the highlight of our Italy pilgrimage and (the) top of our bucket list,” Saffelder said. “It was emotionally exciting and unbelievable that we were getting the chance to meet our Holy Father. We really appreciated the time he took to spend with us, as he was still healing from his surgery.”

Pope Leo had undergone lung surgery a little over a week earlier, and Fr. Barker said he told the people from Southern Illinois that a meeting with the pope wasn’t a certainty.

“When we were selling this trip, we never said, ‘You’re guaranteed to see the pope. It all depends on his schedule,’” Fr. Barker said. “A head of state could come from some country or some meeting could come up. I did not promise them they would see the pope.

“Plus, here was a man that had surgery 10 days before. It’s remarkable. He had part of his lung removed.”

Another woman who met Pope Leo was Andrea McNeill, a parishioner at St. Paul in Johnston City, near Marion.

“When I approached Pope Leo to speak with him, my mind went blank,” McNeill said. “I had prayed that the Lord would provide me words to speak to him. When I got my chance to speak with him, I said how lovely it was to meet him, that he was a blessing to us all and thanked him for his service.

“I believe we were all overwhelmed by the meeting. Pope Leo seems full of joy and just fills the room with his presence. It was an amazing experience that is hard to explain.”

Fr. Barker, 66, met Pope Leo, 71, then Robert Provost, in high school seminary in Michigan. Fr. Brian was 15 and a sophomore. The two struck up a friendship that remains strong.

“Sometimes it’s kind of surreal,” Fr. Barker said, pointing out that Pope Leo has remained the same in many ways. “His playfulness, his ability to kid around and goof around, especially with his brother and friends (is the same). He’s a brilliant man; he speaks all these languages. But he’s very down to earth.

“We can discuss anything, from politics to food to sports.”

While in Italy, Fr. Barker and Fr. Flores joined Pope Leo’s brother, John Provost, for some private time in the pope’s private residence. Provost attends Fr. Flores’ parish at St. Jude. One night, the group enjoyed filet mignon.

“He got a donation from some Catholics in Chicago, who sent him these big, thick filet mignon,” Fr. Barker said. “He has a deck, a little patio. His cooks are nuns, and they grilled the filets.”

Fr. Barker also said he returned Pope Leo’s ballot to the United States. Pope Leo became the first pope in Catholic Church history to vote in an American election.

Fr. Barker said the pope told him, when he met the southern Illinois parishioners, that it was “nice to speak English again,” despite his proficiency in other languages.