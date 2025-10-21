BDCCW Convention reaches 99 years

Bonnie Schmersahl (left) of St. Barbara in Okawville shares a story with (from left) Diane Winkeler, Jan Gonzalez and Karen Beckemeyer, all of St. Anthony in Beckemeyer, at the Belleville Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Convention, held Oct. 8 at St. Joseph in Marion (David Wilhelm photos).

The Belleville Diocesan Council of Catholic Women will celebrate a landmark occasion in 2026 when it holds its 100th annual convention at St. Bruno in Pinckneyville.

But before that monumental celebration, about 200 members of the group gathered for No. 99 on Oct. 8 at St. Joseph in Marion.

The featured speaker was Dr. F. Javier Orozco, OFS. The topic was: “Pilgrims of Hope, Sharing Our Stories.”

“We don’t walk alone,” said Orozco, who serves as executive director of Human Dignity and Intercultural Affairs in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, in addition to being its Ecumenical and Interreligioius Office.

“We recognize we are on our way as a people of faith,” Orozco continued. “We are a Church that goes forth. We are driven by hope. This hope does not disappoint. … Struggling and death do not have the last word. Jesus is our hope that doesn’t disappoint.”

Orozco’s remarks preceded Mass, celebrated by Fr. Tom Barrett, the spiritual moderator for the BDCCW, a lunch break and opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration and Reconciliation. Afternoon presentations were made by Lucia Barragän, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Belleville (“A Journey of Hope, My Immigration Story”), and Carol Geluk, vice president of St. Ann’s Council of Catholic Women (“From Flat to Fulfilled”).

BDCCW Treasurer Joan Derringer said $960 was collected at Mass, and that the funds will be used to benefit Daystar in Cairo and the Guadalupe Project in Flora.

Orozco said Christians should nurture relationships with other people during their mutual walk in faith, and that uncomfortable interactions are sometimes necessary as those relationships grow.

“Relationships are only transformed through Christ,” he said. “Make room for difficult conversations along the way. When we walk away (from those conversations), we miss the opportunity to grow in honesty and truth. What difficult conversations are you having now that will lead to greater hope and truth? We want, from each other, honesty. If you don’t share what’s on your heart, how can we go out and share Communion together?”

The BDCCW was formed in 1926 and sponsored by the Bishop of Belleville. It is comprised of 28 counties in the diocese and is divided into five vicariates: Metro-East, North Central, East, South and West.

Every Catholic women’s organization, in every parish, is invited to be affiliated with the BDCCW.