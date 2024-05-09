‘Awe and Wonder’ Eclipse travels across heart of diocese, thrills Holy Trinity students at Camp Ondessonk

Fifth- through eighth-graders from Holy Trinity Catholic School in Fairview Heights point at the sun and moon during the Great American Eclipse on April 8 at Camp Ondessonk. The total eclipse covered about 128 miles of the Diocese of Belleville (Submitted photo).

On April 8, the 2024 Great North American Eclipse was visible in Illinois over approximately 128 miles of the Diocese of Belleville.

Totality entered Illinois as it crossed the Missouri state line southwest of Carbondale at 1:58 p.m.

The eclipse followed a diagonal line, crossing over Fairfield and exiting Illinois at Mount Carmel at 2:06 p.m.

On that day, 65 fifth- through eighth-grade students from Holy Trinity Catholic School in Fairview Heights experienced the solar eclipse at Camp Ondessonk in Ozark.

During the eclipse, students had the opportunity to witness the breathtaking phenomenon as the moon passed between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow over the landscape.

This rare occurrence provided a unique learning opportunity for students to witness firsthand the wonders of the universe.

“At the moment of progressive twilight, all the students gasped and squealed with joy and delight,” said Evan Coulson from Camp Ondessonk. “When the sunlight returned, you could hear the students gasp again.”

Coulson, the camp’s adventure and group services director, Nolan Hurst, the camping services director, and others at the camp began planning in January 2023 to hold an event for the 2024 solar eclipse.

“Our region was prepared for the influx of people, which provided the area with an economic advantage,” Coulson said. “With social justice in mind, we kept our costs for the event low. We are proud we could provide access to this priceless experience.”

They organized a weekend full of activities, hosting more than 525 people throughout the three-day event. The Holy Trinity students were the only school group at the event.

The 983-acre Camp Ondessonk, nestled amidst the Shawnee National Forest’s scenic beauty, was the ideal location for students and others to observe the solar eclipse.

The event featured outdoor education workshops and telescope viewing hosted by Twin City Amateur Astronomers from Bloomington-Normal, offering participants a chance to deepen their understanding of astronomy and the natural world.

Forty parents joined the students to witness the rare celestial experience, which lasted for just a few minutes. They traveled two hours from Fairview Heights to the camp, arriving at 10:15 a.m. Because of heavy traffic following the eclipse, it took four hours to return to the school.

Even with the extra travel time, the day was perfect, said Vicki Feldker, the school’s principal.

“We started planning last July to find the perfect place to go to experience complete totality and to have enough space for the kids,” she said.

“The camp gave us a field by the stables just for ourselves. The kids met the horses and a baby goat (that was) born that morning. They played kickball and soccer. Many of them spent time with the astronomers, looking through their telescopes.”

Feldker said some of the students had attended summer camp at Camp Ondessonk and gave their parents tours and shared stories about their time at camp.

Every half-hour, they stopped what they were during to check to see whether there were changes with the sun.

In the students’ STEM and science classes prior to the eclipse, they learned about what to expect.

Lessons included safety and the importance of the special glasses they needed to wear. They were told to look for the planets that would be visible, the diamond ring and the string of pearls.

“While the eclipse was happening, you could hear the excitement in the students, with some of them saying things like, ‘I can see the ring,’” Feldker said “They couldn’t believe how dark it got or how quiet it was.”

Back at Holy Trinity in Fairview Heights, the preschool through fourth-grade students also participated in the experience. They made face covers using their eclipse glasses and paper plates to view the eclipse. They went outside every half-hour to check the status.

“They also learned about the solar eclipse, even though they didn’t have complete totality at the school,” Feldker said,

“We are thrilled to provide our students with the chance to witness such a remarkable event. This experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to hands-on, experiential learning and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on our students.”

Viewing the Great North American Eclipse at Camp Ondessonk offered Holy Trinity students a chance to engage with science in a meaningful and memorable way.

By participating in outdoor workshops and observing the eclipse, students not only deepened their understanding of astronomy but also fostered a greater appreciation for the natural world.

Lillie Pajares, an eighth-grader at Holy Trinity, said: “The eclipse was unexplainable and the most surreal experience I have ever encountered. I am very grateful that I got to see this extraordinary phenomenon.”

“The eclipse was a fascinating cosmic rarity that made me think about God the second it happened,” said Jacob Hasenstab, also in eighth grade. “It shocked me that something as beautiful as it was could even occur. The 360-degree sunset made me realize how small we are in this big world that God created.”

“St. Ignatius said: ‘Finding God in all things,’” Hurst said. “We witnessed that during the solar eclipse. If there wasn’t awe and wonder, I would have been surprised.”

“It was like seeing proof of a higher power,” Coulson added. “I think everyone left being profoundly touched.”

About Camp Ondessonk

Since 1959, Camp Ondessonk has been offering summer camp and leadership development programs to youth aged 8 to 17. The American Camp Association and Certified Horsemanship Association accredited programs and facilities give campers the opportunity to explore the outdoors while growing in self-esteem and respect for God’s creation.

Camp Ondessonk also provides conference facilities, lodging, and a variety of programs for youth and adults throughout the year.

More information is available at ondessonk.com or facebook.com/ondessonk.