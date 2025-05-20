Former Belleville Bishop installed as Omaha Archbishop

Former Diocese of Belleville Bishop Michael McGovern during his installation as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb., on May 7 (Susan Szalewski photo).

By Susan Szalewski

Catholic Voice

OMAHA, Neb. — On a warm May afternoon, inside a packed cathedral filled with joyful hymns of praise, Archbishop Michael McGovern became the sixth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb.

About 1,000 people attended the historic Installation Mass on May 7 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, including nearly 30 bishops and archbishops, hundreds of priests, several civic leaders, laity from across northeast Nebraska and about 40 of Archbishop McGovern’s family members and friends.

“As I stand here today and reflect upon this great local church, I realize in the Archdiocese of Omaha, there is much to be proud of,” Archbishop McGovern said to people sitting in the pews and to thousands more who watched the livestream of the Mass, including those who gathered at their parishes to watch together.

“I am happy to be with you and am eager to meet you, my brothers and sisters, in your parishes, your schools, your homes, to meet the people in the homeless shelters, in the various ministries, the charitable works of this archdiocese, and to be here with you and among you,” Archbishop McGovern said.

Archbishop McGovern, the bishop of the Diocese of Belleville for the past five years, added that his new ministry may be summed up with a quote from St. Augustine: “With you, I am a Christian. For you, I am a bishop.”

Notably absent at the cathedral were two cardinals who planned to be at the Mass. Cardinals Blase J. Cupich, of the Archdiocese of Chicago and an Omaha native, and Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, were in Rome for the papal conclave, which officially convened that day to elect a new pope.

Msgr. Veceslav Tumir, the first counselor of the Apostolic Nunciature in the United States, filled in for Cardinal Pierre during Mass.

The ceremony began with loud knocks on the cathedral’s main doors. Fr. Jeremy Hans, rector of the cathedral, then opened the door for his successor, who kissed a crucifix at the entryway before joining a long procession to the altar, which included Knights of Columbus, Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepluchre of Jerusalem, all in full regalia.

After Archbishop Lucas welcomed everyone, Msgr. Tumir read the apostolic letter from the late Pope Francis, who appointed Archbishop McGovern to the archdiocese on March 31.

At the Mass, the soon-to-be archbishop showed the document to the College of Consultors, an advisory group for the archbishop, and the full congregation. He walked down the main aisle of the cathedral and back to the altar, showing the letter for all to see.

Msgr. Tumir and Archbishop Lucas then led Archbishop McGovern to the cathedral, or bishop’s chair, on the altar, where he was seated and presented with the crosier, his pastoral staff. And with that, he became the Archbishop of Omaha, to loud and sustained applause.

Representatives from parishes across the archdiocese along with the leaders of Creighton University and the College of St. Mary greeted the new archbishop followed by the First Lady of Nebraska, Suzanne Pillen, and Candace Schmidt, chairwoman of the Ponca Tribe.

On the evening of May 6, after an evening prayer service, he had been welcomed by ecumenical and interfaith representatives.

During his homily as archbishop, Archbishop McGovern had already begun to prod his new flock, reminding them of St. Thomas the Apostle, who needed proof before he would believe that Jesus had risen.

People today need proof, too, the archbishop said.

“My brothers and sisters,” the archbishop said, “the mission for Thomas, the mission for the apostles and disciples and all of us in this cathedral today, all of us in this local Church,” is to become the proof for doubters.

“Jesus is sending us out to be the living proof that Jesus is Who we claim Him to be: Son of God, Son of Mary, Redeemer of the World,” Archbishop McGovern said. “And the way that we’re the living proof is the way that we love, the way that we live, the way that we forgive people, even when it’s difficult.”

After the Mass, attendees were invited to a reception on the cathedral grounds.

Many had attended an evening prayer service the night before at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Omaha.

In the coming days, the archbishop said he is eager to travel about the archdiocese, meeting the faithful and learning more about them.