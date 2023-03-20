Illinois March for Life & Life Advocacy Day March 21

Posted on March 20, 2023 by Chris

The 2023 Illinois March for Life will be held in Springfield on March 21, and includes additional events.

10:00 am   Mass at the Sangamon Auditorium: 1 University Plaza

There will be plenty of parking available in the lot of the auditorium.  Buses will have a designated place for parking after dropping kids off in front.

12:00 pm   Rally at the Capitol Building:  401 S. Second Street

The Diocese of Bellevile’s designated parking lot is at Calvary Christian Church, 1730 W. Jefferson Street.  Buses can pull up and drop kids off before moving on to the lot. Cars can use this lot as well.  It’s about a 30-minute walk from the lot to the Capitol Building.   By 11:45 am, please meet at the Dr. Martin Luther King statue on the corner of E. Capitol Ave. and S. Second Street. We will head to the rally together from there.  It’s just a short walk.

1:00 pm    March around the Capitol:  The event should end by 2:00 pm.

12:30 – 5:00 pm   Eucharistic Adoration at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception:  524 E. Lawrence Ave.

It’s a 15-minute walk to the Church from the Capitol Building for those who are interested.

Weather – At the time of the rally, it’ll be cloudy and 43 degrees with a 30% chance of rain.  Dress warm.

 

RELATED ARTICLES
Pope asks Catholics to renew consecration of world to Mary every March 25
March 22, 2023
Illinois March for Life & Life Advocacy Day March 21
March 20, 2023
Mater Dei Lady Knights capture state 2A basketball title
March 17, 2023
Bishop McGovern celebrated the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion on Sunday Feb. 26 at the Cathedral of St. Peter with dozens of catechumens and candidates preparing for the Sacraments of Initiation at the Easter Vigil.
At Rite of Initiation, parents follow in their son’s footsteps
March 16, 2023
Respecting Life In Lent
March 15, 2023
Waiting for the Angel to Come
March 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Culture
Two movies the Oscars ‘forgot’
February 24, 2023
More spirituality in Oscar films
February 7, 2023
Spiritual values in Oscar films?
January 24, 2023
Pope Benedict and The Chosen
January 13, 2023