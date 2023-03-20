Illinois March for Life & Life Advocacy Day March 21

The 2023 Illinois March for Life will be held in Springfield on March 21, and includes additional events.

10:00 am Mass at the Sangamon Auditorium: 1 University Plaza

There will be plenty of parking available in the lot of the auditorium. Buses will have a designated place for parking after dropping kids off in front.

12:00 pm Rally at the Capitol Building: 401 S. Second Street

The Diocese of Bellevile’s designated parking lot is at Calvary Christian Church, 1730 W. Jefferson Street. Buses can pull up and drop kids off before moving on to the lot. Cars can use this lot as well. It’s about a 30-minute walk from the lot to the Capitol Building. By 11:45 am, please meet at the Dr. Martin Luther King statue on the corner of E. Capitol Ave. and S. Second Street. We will head to the rally together from there. It’s just a short walk.

1:00 pm March around the Capitol: The event should end by 2:00 pm.

12:30 – 5:00 pm Eucharistic Adoration at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception: 524 E. Lawrence Ave.

It’s a 15-minute walk to the Church from the Capitol Building for those who are interested.

Weather – At the time of the rally, it’ll be cloudy and 43 degrees with a 30% chance of rain. Dress warm.