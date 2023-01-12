Week of Prayer for Christian Unity service to be held Jan. 17

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Service, held annually, will be held this year on Tuesday, January 17, at 9:30 a.m. at the combined worship space of St. Mark Lutheran Church and St. George Episcopal Church at 105 East D Street in Belleville.



The presider of the service will be the Reverend Brian Robison, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, and the homilist will be the Most Reverend Michael McGovern, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville.



Other area Protestant, Orthodox and Catholic clergy and laity will also be in attendance. Light refreshments will follow the service.



All are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Fr. Bob Flannery, Diocesan Ecumenical and Interreligious Officer at [email protected] or at 618.457.4556.