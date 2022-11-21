Br. Andrew Lawlor, OMI, was passionate about helping needy

Brother Andrew Lawlor, OMI, 75, died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Belleville.



He was born in Tullamore, Offaly, Ireland on Oct. 15, 1947, to the late John and Ester, nee Hayes, Lawlor. He made his First Vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate in 1995 at the Oblate Novitiate in Godfrey, Ill. and his Perpetual Vows at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in 2001.

His ministry included ministering at St. Henry Oblate Community and assisting the late Br. Francis Sullivan, OMI with Victorious Missionaries.



He was a member of staff at Holy Angels Parish in Buffalo, NY, Immaculata Retreat House in Willimantic, CT and at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. He loved the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows and resided at the Benedictine Living Community, at the time of his death.



Br. Andy loved to represent St. Patrick each year in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade held in downtown Belleville. He was passionate about helping someone in need including elder Oblates with errands and seeing that they made it to and from doctor appointments.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ester, nee Hayes, Lawlor.



He is survived by his brother, Sean Lawlor of Offaly, Ireland; his sisters, Nora Fenlon and Marie White of Offaly, Ireland, and Ann Robinette and niece Shannon Sora of Virginia; and friends and Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate USA, 9480 North DeMazenod Drive, Belleville, IL 62223.



A memorial Mass was celebrated Nov. 12, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Burial will be held in his native Ireland.