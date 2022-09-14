Meeting Pope Francis

Dear Friends in Christ,

As many of you know, I spent the beginning of September in Rome for a seminar for 150 new bishops from around the world. It was a good conference, and I especially enjoyed meeting other bishops. Some of the bishops are in very challenging areas especially the five who came from Ukraine and about fifteen who are stationed in the Middle East. I was edified by all the bishops and their commitment to the Lord and the people.

On September 8, our group celebrated Mass at St. Peter’s basilica and prayed at the crypt we believe contains the bones of St. Peter the Apostle. We then proceeded to a meeting room in the Vatican where we were received by the successor of St. Peter, Pope Francis.

The Holy Father invited the bishops to ask questions and he addressed whatever topics were raised. I enjoyed the Holy Father’s words about how each bishop should be close to others and not be a distant figure. He encouraged us to be close to: God, other bishops, our priests and our people, the People of God. More