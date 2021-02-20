Bishop McGovern to Speak at March On The Arch March 6

Bishop Michael McGovern will speak at the March on the Arch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6. You are invited to join Bishop McGovern on a Rosary Walk at noon. The bishop will speak on life issues and lead a Rosary walk around the Planned Parenthood facility.

The Diocese of Belleville’s Respect Life Ministry, highlighting Project Rachel, is co-sponsoring the Coalition for Life St. Louis March on the Arch 2021.

For more information and to register (sign up for noon slot with Bishop McGovern), go to https://www.coalitionforlifestl.com/march-2/ or call 314-827-4039.

This event will be held Saturday March 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4251 Forest Park Ave. St. Louis Mo., 63108

Please meet outside at Guadalupe Convent, 4311 Forest Park Avenue. Park free at Cathedral Basilica, 4483 Lindell Blvd. Masks and T-shirts can be purchased at sign-up for $20 from Coalition for Life. COVID restrictions will be in place — social distancing and masks required.