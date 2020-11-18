Covid-19 Concerns Alters Thanksgiving Dinner

Each year the Diocese of Belleville provides a Thanksgiving Dinner for the needy. The annual event is normally held at St. Henry Parish in Belleville. Due to heightened concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus, this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner will not be held on site. Instead, the people who have registered for the meal are being contacted and a gift card is being provided them in advance so they can shop for a Thanksgiving meal at a local grocery store. The gift cards are made possible thanks to the generosity of donors who contributed to the Christmas Collection last December.



The staff and volunteers who normally organize the dinner are hoping we will be able to provide a Christmas dinner that will be available for pick-up or delivery on December 25, but that will depend on a decrease in the spread of the coronavirus. Thank you to all who generously give to the Christmas Collection which allows us to offer assistance to our brothers and sisters.

In Christ,

Bishop Michael McGovern