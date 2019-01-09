Bishop to deliver Martin Luther King, Jr. keynote address in Philadelphia

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office for Black Catholics will sponsor a keynote address by Bishop Edward K. Braxton of the Diocese of Belleville.

The presentation is the second in a three-part series developed by the Office for Black Catholics in response to the U.S. bishops’ pastoral initiative against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love.”

In a pastoral letter approved at its November 2018 meeting, the U.S. bishops’ conference noted that “some may believe that racism is no longer a major affliction of our society … but racism still profoundly affects our culture, and it has no place in the Christian heart.”

The lecture will take place on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph at St. Joseph’s University, located at 5600 City Avenue in Philadelphia. The address will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a music prelude.

The series will conclude with a Feb. 25 listening session on racism moderated by Bishop Shelton Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, which will also take place at St. Joseph’s University.

