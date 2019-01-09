home Current Issue Bishop to deliver Martin Luther King, Jr. keynote address in Philadelphia

Bishop to deliver Martin Luther King, Jr. keynote address in Philadelphia

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office for Black Catholics will sponsor a keynote address by Bishop Edward K. Braxton of the Diocese of Belleville.

The presentation is the second in a three-part series developed by the Office for Black Catholics in response to the U.S. bishops’ pastoral initiative against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love.”

In a pastoral letter approved at its November 2018 meeting, the U.S. bishops’ conference noted that “some may believe that racism is no longer a major affliction of our society … but racism still profoundly affects our culture, and it has no place in the Christian heart.”

The lecture will take place on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph at St. Joseph’s University, located at 5600 City Avenue in Philadelphia. The address will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a music prelude.

The series will conclude with a Feb. 25 listening session on racism moderated by Bishop Shelton Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, which will also take place at St. Joseph’s University.

Reprinted from CatholicPhilly.com

