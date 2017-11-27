Outpatient surgery center blessed, dedicated in Breese

Residents of Clinton County have been blessed with a new outpatient surgery center.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese unveiled a new outpatient surgery center Nov. 9, with a blessing and dedication Mass led by the Most Reverend Stanley G. Schlarman, DD.

Officials said the new outpatient surgery center is designed to increase efficiency and patient privacy. The $9.4 million outpatient surgery expansion includes a 13,880 square-foot addition to house 22 ambulatory surgery prep/recovery rooms, including four infusion rooms, support space, consultation rooms, waiting areas, and a new ambulance garage.

The building will also have a new discharge exit with an overhang and a circle drive, so patients will not need to travel through the hospital after having surgery. The project also includes renovation of existing hospital departments including emergency and surgical services. The outpatient surgery expansion is expected to be opened in December 2017.

Chris Klay, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital president and CEO, said the new addition supports St. Joseph’s Hospital’s commitment to providing exceptional care to Clinton County. “The design of our new outpatient surgery center will promote operational efficiency and offer a beautiful environment supporting patient privacy,” he said.

On behalf of the hospital board of directors, colleagues and physicians, Klay expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, Paulette Evans, for her hard work in the planning and launch of the new facility. He also shared his appreciation to the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis and Hospital Sisters Ministries for their support, along with the leaders of Hospital Sisters Health System. Klay acknowledged members of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Board for their support and encouragement throughout the project.

Klay also shared his appreciation for the colleagues who work at St. Joseph’s Hospital, “While having an outstanding new facility to offer enhanced health care is nice, the compassionate care provided by our providers and colleagues truly creates an exceptional experience for all patients who come through our doors,” he said.

St. Joseph’s Hospital offered an opportunity for community members to tour the new outpatient surgery center during a public open house Nov. 12. About 200 area residents toured the new facility.