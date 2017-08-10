Deadline for ‘Into My Vineyard’ Program Approaching

Parishioners of the Belleville diocese are invited to register for the “Into My Vineyard” program, a two-year program of worship, formation and outreach. The registration deadline is Aug. 15, 2017. For more information, contact Sue Huett, director of pastoral services, at 618-722-5038 or shuett@diobelle.org.

The following is a list of parishes already represented within the program.

SOUTH VICARIATE

St. Patrick, Cairo

St. Rose of Lima, Metropolis

St. Paul, Johnston City

St. Joseph, Marion

St. Aloysius/Sacred Heart, Royalton/Zeigler

EAST VICARIATE

St. John Nepomucene, Dahlgren

St. Clement of Rome, McLeansboro

St. John the Baptist, Piopolis

St. Patrick, Enfield

WEST VICARIATE

St. Mary, Anna

St. Joseph, Cobden

Mary Help of Christians, Chester

Sacred Heart, Du Quoin

St. Andrew, Murphysboro

Our Lady of Lourdes, Sparta

St. Ann, Raddle

St. John the Baptist, Red Bud

St. Patrick, Ruma

NORTH CENTRAL VICARIATE

St. Anthony, Beckemeyer

St. Mary, Centralia

St. Lawrence, Sandoval

St. George, New Baden

St. Theresa of Avila, Salem

St. Mary, Trenton

METRO EAST VICARIATE

Cathedral of Saint Peter, Belleville

St. Mary, Belleville

Our Lady Queen of Peace, Belleville

St. Stephen, Caseyville

Holy Trinity, Fairview Heights

St. Augustine of Hippo, East St. Louis

St. Augustine of Canterbury, Hecker

St. Clare of Assisi, O’Fallon

Corpus Christi, Shiloh

St. Patrick, Tipton

St. Mary, Valmeyer

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dupo

Holy Family, Cahokia

UPDATED 8/2/17