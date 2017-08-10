Deadline for ‘Into My Vineyard’ Program Approaching
Parishioners of the Belleville diocese are invited to register for the “Into My Vineyard” program, a two-year program of worship, formation and outreach. The registration deadline is Aug. 15, 2017. For more information, contact Sue Huett, director of pastoral services, at 618-722-5038 or shuett@diobelle.org.
The following is a list of parishes already represented within the program.
SOUTH VICARIATE
St. Patrick, Cairo
St. Rose of Lima, Metropolis
St. Paul, Johnston City
St. Joseph, Marion
St. Aloysius/Sacred Heart, Royalton/Zeigler
EAST VICARIATE
St. John Nepomucene, Dahlgren
St. Clement of Rome, McLeansboro
St. John the Baptist, Piopolis
St. Patrick, Enfield
WEST VICARIATE
St. Mary, Anna
St. Joseph, Cobden
Mary Help of Christians, Chester
Sacred Heart, Du Quoin
St. Andrew, Murphysboro
Our Lady of Lourdes, Sparta
St. Ann, Raddle
St. John the Baptist, Red Bud
St. Patrick, Ruma
NORTH CENTRAL VICARIATE
St. Anthony, Beckemeyer
St. Mary, Centralia
St. Lawrence, Sandoval
St. George, New Baden
St. Theresa of Avila, Salem
St. Mary, Trenton
METRO EAST VICARIATE
Cathedral of Saint Peter, Belleville
St. Mary, Belleville
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Belleville
St. Stephen, Caseyville
Holy Trinity, Fairview Heights
St. Augustine of Hippo, East St. Louis
St. Augustine of Canterbury, Hecker
St. Clare of Assisi, O’Fallon
Corpus Christi, Shiloh
St. Patrick, Tipton
St. Mary, Valmeyer
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dupo
Holy Family, Cahokia
UPDATED 8/2/17
