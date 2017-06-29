Bishop Braxton Announces Official Appointments

His Excellency, The Most Rev. Edward K. Braxton, Ph.D., S.T.D., Bishop of Belleville, is pleased to announce the following clergy, religious, and lay appointments, effective July 11, 2017.

Pastor Emeritus

Retirement (canon 538§3)

The Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. Jurek, until now, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prairie du Rocher and Chaplain at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ Ruma Center, is granted retirement status, while continuing to provide Sacramental Ministry to the parishes in the Parish Partnership, after forty-four years of faithful service to the Diocese.

The Rev. Raymond Schultz, until now, Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Fairview Heights and St. Stephen Parish in Caseyville, is granted retirement, after twenty-six years of faithful service to the Diocese.

Pastors (canon 522)

The Rev. Msgr. Dennis R. Schaefer, until now, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Red Bud and St. Patrick Parish in Ruma, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prairie du Rocher and Chaplain at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ Ruma Center — while continuing as Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish and St. Patrick Parish, in keeping with The Pastoral Plan for Parish Renewal and Restructuring.

The Very Rev. James M. Nall, JCL, until now, Pastor of St. Agatha Parish in New Athens, is appointed Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Fairview Heights and St. Stephen Parish in Caseyville, while continuing as Officials of the Diocesan Tribunal.

The Rev. Mark D. Reyling, until now, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Freeburg, is appointed Pastor of St. Agatha Parish in New Athens — while continuing as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Freeburg, in keeping with The Pastoral Plan for Parish Renewal and Restructuring.

Renewal of Terms of Pastors (canon 522)

The Rev. Stanley J. Konieczny, until now, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Smithton and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Paderborn, is appointed to a second six-year term as Pastor of the same parishes.

The Rev. Joseph C. Rascher, until now, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Trenton is appointed to a second six-year term as Pastor of the same parish.

Pastor Resignation (canon) 1742§1)

The Rev. Steven F. Poole, until now Pastor of St. Barbara Parish in Okawville and St. Anthony Parish in Lively Grove, has resigned from these pastorates. He is to reside, for the time being, at St. Mary Parish Rectory, Belleville.

Parochial Administrators (canon 539)

The Rev. Anthony O. Onyango, until now, Temporary Administrator of St. Bernard Parish in Albers and St. Damian Parish in Damiansville is appointed to a second one-year term as Administrator of the two parishes.

The Rev. Charles Anyaoku, a fidei donum missionary from the Archdiocese of Onitsha, Nigeria, until now, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Olney, Holy Cross Parish in Wendelin, and St. Joseph Parish in Stringtown, is appointed Administrator of St. Edward Parish in Fairfield and St. Stephen Parish in Flora.

Temporary Parochial Administrator (canon 539)

The Rev. Tadeusz J. Gegotek, until now, Senior Associate Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Fairview Heights and St. Stephen Parish in Caseyville, is appointed Temporary Administrator of St. Barbara Parish in Okawville and St. Anthony Parish in Lively Grove, with residence at St. Anthony Rectory.

Parochial Administrator (Completing Term) (canon 539)

The Rev. Martin E. Ohajunwa, a fidei donum missionary serving in the Diocese of Belleville through the generosity of His Excellency, the Most Rev. Anthony J. Obinna, Archbishop of Owerri, Nigeria, is completing a term of eight years of faithful service to the Diocese as Administrator of St. Edward Parish in Fairfield and St. Stephen Parish in Flora, to begin further studies in the United States at the direction of his Archbishop.

Sacramental Ministers

The Rev. Robert B. Flannery, Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Carbondale, is appointed to the additional ministry of Chaplain of the Newman Center at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, in keeping with The Pastoral Plan for Parish Renewal and Restructuring.

The Rev. Nicholas G. Junker, Vocation Director of the Diocese of Belleville, is appointed to the additional ministry of Sacramental Minister at St. Stephen Parish in Caseyville and Holy Trinity Parish in Fairview Heights, with residence at St. Stephen Parish Rectory.

Permanent Deacon (canon 274§2)

Deacon Gary H. Mueller, ordained February 26, 2017, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Nicholas Parish in O’Fallon.

Parish Life Coordinator (canon 517§2)

Sr. Diane Turner, S.S.N.D., Parish Life Coordinator at St. Felicitas Parish in Beaver Prairie, is appointed to that same ministry for a period of one year, where the Rev. Edward F. Schaefer continues as Pastor.

Parish Life Coordinators (Term Ending) (canon 517§2)

Sr. Carol Karnitsky, s.s.c.m., until now, Parish Life Coordinator at Holy Spirit Parish in Carterville, has been elected Province Leader of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, after completing fourteen years of generous service as Parish Life Coordinator at Holy Spirit, where Monsignor Kenneth J. Schaefer continues as Pastor.

Sr. Grace Marie Mueller, S.S.N.D., until now, Parish Life Coordinator at St. Luke Parish in Belleville, is retiring after twenty-five years of generous service as Pastoral Associate and later as Parish Life Coordinator at St. Luke Parish, where Monsignor David M. Darin continues as Pastor.

Mrs. Brenda Pehle, until now, Parish Life Coordinator at St. Joseph Parish in Lebanon, is retiring after twenty-five years of generous service as Pastoral Associate and later as Parish Life Coordinator at St. Joseph Parish, where Msgr. William J. Hitpas continues as Pastor.

Seminarians’ Summer Appointments

Beginning June 1, 2017

The Rev. Mr. Steven Pautler (St. Boniface Parish in Evansville), entering 4th Theology at Sacred Heart Seminary, is appointed to Deacon Internship at St. Bruno Parish in Pinckneyville, under the direction of The Rev. Augustine Ibezimako.

Mr. Nicholas Fleming (St. Clare of Assisi Parish in O’Fallon), entering 2nd Theology at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary is appointed to Summer Internship at the Diocesan Office of Vocations under the direction of The Rev. Nicholas G. Junker, Vocation Director.

Mr. Anthony Hyginus (St. Jude Parish, Umuopia Akokwa, Imo State Nigeria), completing 2nd Theology at Sacred Heart Seminary and participating in the Seminary Summer Pilgrimage to the Holy Land, is appointed to a Pastoral Year at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in O’Fallon, under the direction of the Pastor, the Rev. James E. Deiters.

Mr. Thomas R. Lugge (Cathedral of St. Peter), entering 4th year college in the Priesthood Discernment Program at Franciscan University, Steubenville, Ohio, is appointed to Summer Internship at St. John the Baptist Parish in Smithton, under the direction of the Pastor, The Rev. Stanley J. Konieczny.

Mr. Carl Schrage (St. Lawrence Parish in Sandoval), entering 2nd Theology at Sacred Heart Seminary and participating in the Seminary Summer Pilgrimage to the Holy Land, is appointed to Summer Internship at St. Mary Parish in Centralia, under the direction of the Pastor, The Rev. Dale A. Maxfield.

Mr. Joel I. Seipp (Holy Family Parish in Cahokia), entering 2nd Theology at Sacred Heart Seminary, is appointed to Summer Internship at St. Mary Parish in Mt. Vernon, under the direction of the Pastor, The Very Rev. John C. Iffert, V.F.

Mr. Douglas Sumoski (Cathedral of St. Peter), having completed a Pastoral Year, is appointed to Summer Internship at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, under the direction of the Rector, The Rev. Msgr. John T. Myler, V.F.

Given from the Diocesan Curia on the 11th day of June, the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity, in the Year of Our Lord 2017.