St. Teresa in Belleville celebrates 50-year anniversary

Msgr. David Darin sprinkles the people during the May 7 liturgy celebrating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the current St. Teresa Church in Belleville. (St. Teresa Parish was founded in 1926.)

Msgr. Darin is pastor of St. Teresa and St. Luke parishes. In the photo he is accompanied by Deacon Robert Lanter. Both Msgr. Darin and Deacon Lanter are wearing vestments that were worn at the dedication of the church 50 years ago.

It was noted that in its 50-year history, St. Teresa Church has hosted countless baptisms, first Communions, confirmations, weddings and funerals as well as more than 25,000 liturgies.