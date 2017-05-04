St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Moves Forward

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continues to take shape in O’Fallon. Members of the diocesan Art and Architecture Committee tour the area where the new chapel is being built in the hospital.

Questions were asked about the placement of a crucifix, where statues will be placed and how to make sure the chapel will be liturgically correct as well as welcoming to those who need a quiet place to pray.

In times of stress it is important to be able to seek comfort from God, and the hospital chapel will offer a comforting space for those with heavy burdens to rest for awhile.

Committee members as well as hospital personnel toured the facility that is beginning to take shape. Art and Architecture Committee member, Kathy Sjoquist, looks at the space with Donna Meyers, director Mission Integration/Pastoral Care/Community Benefit and Father James Thomas, hospital chaplain and member of St. Elizabeth’s Foundation Leadership Council along with other members of the diocesan committee. Others on the tour included Sue Huett, director of the Office of Worship and Committee members Father David Darin and Father Joseph Rascher.