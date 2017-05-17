A Look Back to 1978 and TEC retreat #32

Teens Encounter Christ retreats have been held in the Diocese of Belleville for many years. The TEC organization celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015.

TEC was developed as an outgrowth of the Cursillo movement, Bishop Stanley G. Schlarman said.

Bishop Schlarman was episcopal moderator of the TEC movement from 1981-1984 and founding director of TEC in the Belleville diocese.

Present TEC executive director, Billy O’Regan, spoke about the need to connect with young people, to share the gospel message with the young.

“The broader trend is rediscovering relationships. Evangelization occurs when we share the good news in each of us; the heart of TEC is the heart sharing our own stories with one another,” O’Regan said.

One TEC alum, Shannon Cerneka, said one of the phrases that he remembers: “Don’t anticipate; participate; live in the moment.”

In the photo those attending the TEC are named: Participants in the Feb. 18-20 (1978) Teens Encounter Christ retreat at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Sparta, are left to right (first row): Janelle Holtmann, Michelle Dobbs, Katie Pelland, Karen Forness, Katie Sternkopf and Stephanie Sandor; (second row); Marlene Peppenhorst, Nancy Huelsmann, Carol Meyer, Teresa Timmermann, Mary Beth Westerheide, Julie Rekosh, Cheryl Watkins, Ruth Kussatz and Angie Toennies; (third row): Rev. Mr. Paul Wienhoff, Terri Rollie, Kate Epplin, Lisa Jones, Debbie Ginder, Betty Steber, Linda Sievers, Theresa Forbeck, Marianne Smith, Madonna Horcher, Sharon Netemeyer, Donna Stever, Kathy Clerc, Lorraine Meyer and John Meyer; (fourth row): Kathy Jansen, Pam Steber, Alice Kreher, Charlotte Schrage, Cindy Hardin, Marilou Dettenmeier, Jane Stauder, Jean Etling, Pam Goscinski, Petra Maria Fischer and Marilyn Brinkmann; (fifth row): Maggie Janssen, Shirley Mueller, Art Henken, Sr. Mary Ellen Backes, Mary (Drib) Diebler, Bob Dean Jr., Dottie Habrock, Fr. Ed Schaefer (spiritual director), Barbara Kaiser (lay director), Fr. Al Grawe (spiritual director), Bernard Diekemper (assistant lay director), Catherine Diekemper (coordinator), Sr. Mary Dorothy Helbling, Olivia Mueller and Amelia Brennfleck. The next TEC will be for boys and will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Herrin, March 11-13. (Maybell-Richell, Sparta Photo)