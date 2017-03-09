Scouts Receive Awards Feb. 26 at St. Augustine in Belleville

Boy and Girl Scouts from across the diocese gathered Feb. 26 at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville to receive their religious awards.

Girls received a number of medals and awards, based on their age and troop. Boy Scouts also received awards based on their age and previous patches and medals they have.

Adults were singled out for their service, including Msgr. William McGhee, chaplain of the Catholic Committee on Scouting, who hosted the recognition ceremony. He received the St. George Emblem.

It was revealed that Msgr. McGhee, in addition to his prowess with the accordion, is also an avid bowler in his spare time.

Many people volunteer their time and talents to make sure youngsters have the opportunity to enjoy Scouting programs.