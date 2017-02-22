‘The Bread Monk’ to Demonstrate Baking April 8

Fr. Dominic Garramone, OSB AKA “The Bread Monk,” will share his love of bread making at the Pastoral Center April 8, 2017.

Father Dominic Garramone, OSB is a monk of Saint Bede Abbey in Peru IL. He is the head of the Religion department at Saint Bede Academy and teaches Sacraments and Comparative Religions. He is also the drama director and has published two plays. He was the host of the PBS cooking show “Breaking Bread with Father Dominic” from 1999 to 2001, and has written six cookbooks. His newest book, The Breadhead Bible, was published by Reedy Press.

His first children’s book, Brother Jerome and the Angels in the Bakery, was the recipient of the 2011 Christopher Award for Children’s Books (ages 8 to 10) and the 2011 Catholic Press Association 1st Place Award for children’s books. He is also an online baking instructor on Craftsy.com. Fr. Dom says he got his culinary education “between my mother’s kitchen, PBS and the public library” and when not baking or teaching can usually be found in the abbey herb garden.

Come and enjoy an evening with Fr. Dominic sharing his knowledge and love of bread making, April 8, 2017 at 7pm located at the Pastoral Center, 2620 Lebanon Ave. Building 6, Belleville, IL. Tickets are $20 and include Cheese and bread samples. Drinks will be available. Send checks to 2620 Lebanon Ave. in Belleville IL. 62221 or call 618-233-8670.

The First 150 people to reserve their seats will receive a FREE tote with gifts from Hodgson Mill.