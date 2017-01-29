Take a Look Back to 1942 in the Diocese of Belleville

As part of The Messenger’s 110th anniversary, we are taking snapshots of past newspapers. This issue we go back to 1942 In the Diocese — In the Diocese of Belleville the year 1942 was marked by a spirit of increased prayerfulness for the welfare of our country and for the safe keeping of our boys in service. By the order of His Excellency, The Most Rev. Henry Althoff, a weekly Holy Hour for victory and peace was inaugurated in all churches and chapels throughout the Diocese on the first Sunday in January.

Here is a short summary of the news from our Diocese from 1942.

January — Diocesan Director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith reports total of $26,581.56 donated by faithful of the diocese during 1941.

February — Rev. Joseph Duehren, pastor of Immaculate Conception parish, Madonnaville enlists as Army chaplain.

March — Bishop Althoff dedicates remodeled St. Joseph Hospital at Breese on March 19.

April — St. Andrew Dramatic Guild, Murphysboro inaugurates plan of sending monthly letter to parish boys in the service.

May — Official Catholic Directory shows 77,051 Catholics in Belleville Diocese.

June — Rev. Linus Merz, S. C. J., celebrates first Solemn Mass in native parish, of St. John, Red Bud on June 7.

July — Blessing of new St. Ann Church at Nashville takes place Sunday, July 26.

August — Bernard L. Miller, organist and choir director at Cathedral church named a Knight of St. Gregory by Pope Pius XII.September – St. Mary Church, Chester celebrates centennial of parish with Pontifical Field Mass September 7.

October – St. Mary Church, Mound City, has four-day celebration of fiftieth anniversary of cornerstone laying October 18 to 21.

November – Rev. Thomas P. Driscoll, pastor of St. Joseph Church at Cobden, receives appointment as chaplain in the U.S. Navy Reserve Corps.

December – Bishop Althoff presides and preaches at Mass in renovated St. Mary Church at Centerville Station, December 13.

Pledge of the Legion of Decency renewed by Catholics of Diocese Sunday, December 13.

