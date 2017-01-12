Fr. Peter Hsu dies Dec. 31, 2016

Fr. Peter Hsu, 85, died Dec. 31, 2016 in Herrin Hospital. He was born Dec. 15, 1931, in Jianyun, China to John and Mary Mei Hsu.

He studied for seven years at St. Meinard Seminary where he met seminarians studying for the Diocese of Belleville. He was ordained June 9, 1957, in Techny, Ill., for the diocese of Nanking, China.

Father Hsu lived at the former St. Martin of Tours Parish in Washington Park while attending St. Louis University in St. Louis, Mo., where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Theology.

With the Cultural Revolution from 1966-76 in China, where Catholics and people of other faiths were persecuted, it became impossible for Father Hsu to return to his country.

In March of 1979, he was officially incardinated into the Diocese of Belleville.

Father Hsu’s ministry in the Belleville diocese included associate pastorates at Holy Rosary Parish in Fairmont City (1958-1961); St. Andrew Parish in Murphysboro (1961-1965) where he also taught at Southern Illinois University and served as a chaplain at the Newman Student Center and at St. Joseph Hospital; a hospital chaplaincy at the former St. Clement’s in Red Bud (1976-1978); parish administrator at the Sesser and Tamaroa parishes (1965-1971); and pastorates at St. Mary Parish in Anna (1971-1976), St. Joseph’s in Prairie du Rocher (1978-1982); St. Aloysius in Royalton, and Sacred Heart in Zeigler (1982-1999).

He retired from active ministry in 1999 from his pastorate at St. Aloysius and Sacred Heart parishes where he had served for 17 years.

Father Hsu was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.

Surviving relatives include his niece, Han Dong-Yu of China and his great-niece, Han Liu of China.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 5, 2017 with Bishop Edward K. Braxton the principal celebrant.

Msgr. Kenneth Schaefer was homilist.

Father Hsu was buried at St. Aloysius/Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Royalton.